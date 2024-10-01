CTRL ENERGY Announces LEPO: A Leap In Energy Storage Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Paradigm Shift in Storage, Sustainable, Modular, and Poised to Disrupt The Energy Storage Market

- Raouf REMIDAN, CEO of CTRL ENERGYPARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CTRL ENERGY unveils two major milestones for its revolutionary energy storage solution, LEPO . The obsolescence-proof battery has reached Technology Readiness Level 8 (TRL 8), signaling its transition from concept to a commercially validated product. This significant advancement positions LEPO for immediate deployment, marking a pivotal moment in the clean energy sector.In addition, CTRL ENERGY has secured a patent for LEPO, further solidifying its unique position in the rapidly evolving energy storage market.LEPO: A Game-Changer in Sustainable Energy StorageBorn from a visionary idea conceived during the COVID lockdown, LEPO has evolved from late-night brainstorms into a transformative energy storage solution. The modular, reusable, and recyclable battery technology is now poised to redefine how energy is harnessed and utilized across industries."LEPO isn't just another battery," says Raouf REMIDAN, CEO of CTRL ENERGY. "It's a paradigm shift that will dramatically reduce costs and carbon footprints, all while pushing the boundaries of sustainable energy storage by aligning the user's financial incentive with the planet's interest"LEPO's lego-like, modular design allows for customization and scalability, making it ideal for residential and industrial applications. This flexibility ensures that LEPO is future-proof and adaptable to emerging energy storage technologies.The battery aims to tackle two urgent issues, the waste generated by depleted batteries and the current cost of energy storage which is preventing a wide adoption.What Makes LEPO Revolutionary:- Reusable: With a lifespan of up to 40 years, LEPO dramatically cuts energy storage costs and waste.The battery can detect depleted or damaged cells that you can change without replacing the full battery saving 70% of the price in the process.- Fully Recyclable: Every component is designed for complete recyclability, supporting a circular economy.Currently, less than 5% of lithium batteries are recycled worldwide, and LEPO will allow 100% recycling.- Wire-Free Design: LEPO modular structure allows for simple, wire-free installation.Users can increase -or decrease- the capacity by adding -or removing- modules in a Lego-like manner, in seconds and without operations interruption.- Chemistry Agnostic: While optimized for lithium, LEPO can adapt to other battery chemistries like sodium.- Smart Technology: LEPO intelligently manages energy, optimizing performance and cost-efficiency.Battery Production with AI and 3D Printing: Introducing LEPO's Local, On-Demand Micro-Factories:CTRL ENERGY goes against the current trend in the battery industry with the introduction of a solution that leverages cutting-edge AI, 3D printing, and robotics. Unlike traditional battery production, which relies on overseas manufacturing in giga factories and lengthy shipping processes, LEPO's micro-factories are designed to operate autonomously within a 40-foot container. These portable and self-sufficient units can be deployed close to end-users, offering production agility while reducing carbon emissions from logistics. With this innovative approach, LEPO ensures faster delivery, minimized errors, and a more sustainable production process.TRL 8: A Milestone for Energy InnovationAchieving TRL 8 means LEPO has moved from development to full-scale validation, capable of immediate commercial application. This milestone marks LEPO's readiness to enter the market and transform industries from residential energy storage to large-scale industrial applications."Reaching TRL 8 is more than a technical achievement-it's a signal that LEPO is ready to make an impact," adds Raouf REMIDAN. "We are now ready to disrupt traditional energy paradigms and help build a more sustainable future."A Vision Supported by Innovation and PartnershipThis success is not just a testament to CTRL ENERGY's technological prowess but also its resourcefulness in navigating the capital-intensive clean-tech market. The bootstrapped journey to this pivotal moment has been driven by collaboration and the support of key partners, including Paris & Co., Founders Factory, and Fastweb, among others.CTRL ENERGY extends its gratitude to the individuals, advisors, and organizations whose unwavering support has been instrumental in turning LEPO from an idea into reality.Join the Energy RevolutionAs LEPO approaches its official launch, the excitement is palpable. This innovative battery technology represents more than just a product; it is the future of sustainable energy storage."The future is modular. The future is enduring. The future is sustainable-and that future is LEPO," says Raouf REMIDAN.To learn more about LEPO and its potential to revolutionize energy storage, visit , read this blog post or contact us.

