Brinton Pharma Unveils UV DOUX Lightening Balm With SPF 40

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India BRINTON, a renowned name in skincare innovation, proudly announces the launch of its latest product – UV DOUX Lip Lightening Balm in India . Specially designed to naturally restore lip color, this balm combines powerful ingredients with SPF 40 to protect against sun damage, while addressing pigmentation, dryness, and chapping.

The UV DOUX Lip Lightening Balm features a rich combination of Almond Oil and Hydrogenated Olive Oil , known for their natural lightening properties that help reduce dark spots and gradually restore lip's original pigmentation. Coupled with Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, and Mango Butter , the balm provides deep hydration, ensuring lips remain soft, smooth, and well-moisturized throughout the day.





Enhanced with Vitamin E and Grape Seed Oil , the balm offers antioxidant protection, promoting healthy lips and safeguarding them from environmental damage. The SPF 40 factor acts as a shield against harmful UV rays, preventing further pigmentation and sun damage, making it an essential part of any daily skincare routine.





Expressing enthusiasm, Mr. Rahulkumar Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said,“We are excited to launch the UV DOUX Lip Lightening Balm in India as part of our ongoing commitment to creating innovative skincare products. Developed in collaboration with our Research Lab - Brinton Healthcare UK Ltd, this balm combines natural extracts with advanced sun protection to restore lips to their natural color while providing essential nourishment. Whether for sun-damaged or dehydrated lips, UV DOUX delivers the care needed to achieve the healthiest and brightest possible results.”





The balm's lightweight, non-greasy and non-sticky formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, while its tint-free design makes it suitable for all genders. A subtle vanilla flavor adds a pleasant touch to the overall experience.





In line with BRINTON's commitment to delivering high-quality skincare, this product further solidifies the brand's reputation for creating dermatologist-recommended solutions that combine scientific research with natural ingredients. Known for its innovative approach to addressing skincare concerns, BRINTON continues to invest in research and new technologies to offer functionally safe and effective products that deliver visible results. The company prioritizes skin health and beauty with products that protect, repair, and nourish the skin. Known for its customer focus, it remains a trusted choice for high-quality skincare that boosts confidence. The company's offerings include products such as sun protection, anti-aging and moisturizing items, as well as skin restoration products, and the quality of the products is excellent.





This dermatologist-recommended UV DOUX Lip Lightening Balm for darkened lips, which offers complete care for lip health, is now available on all leading online & retail stores.





UV Doux: Sunscreen Brand

UV Doux has earned its position as one of highest selling sunscreen brands in India, for its sun protection and skin health benefits. Formulated with advanced ingredients, UV Doux provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage, premature aging, and hyperpigmentation. Dermatologist-recommended, this lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, making it a go-to solution for daily sun care.





About Brinton

BRINTON is dedicated to bridging the gap between everyday life and healthier choices. As an innovation-driven multinational company, BRINTON leverages over 500 years of collective experience in the healthcare industry to deliver high-quality, affordable products. With a strong global presence in 32 countries, BRINTON is committed to expanding its reach even further, transforming lives with its innovative healthcare solutions. The company offers a diverse range of therapies, focusing on key areas such as Dermatology, Cosmetology, Pediatrics, Gastrointestinal care, Respiratory health, and Rheumatology. BRINTON's mission is to consistently develop cost-effective, efficient healthcare solutions that address the diverse needs of patients worldwide, ensuring improved health outcomes and a better quality of life for all.