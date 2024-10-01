UKMTO Receives Report Of Incident Northwest Of Al Hudayah In Yemen
Date
10/1/2024 4:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced Tuesday that it has received a report of an incident 64NM northwest of Al Hudayah, Yemen.
Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said, adding that vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
Houthis have been carrying out repeated attacks with drones and missiles in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden since last November, forcing cargo vessels to take longer and more costly route around the southern tip of Africa.
MENAFN01102024000067011011ID1108732996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.