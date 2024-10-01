UKMTO Receives Report Of Incident Northwest Of Al Hudayah In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced Tuesday that it has received a report of an incident 64NM northwest of Al Hudayah, Yemen.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said, adding that vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

Houthis have been carrying out repeated with drones and missiles in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden since last November, forcing cargo vessels to take longer and more costly route around the southern tip of Africa.

