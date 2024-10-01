Antoine Griezmann announces retirement from international football

(MENAFN) On Monday, Antoine Griezmann, the forward for France, announced his retirement from international football. In a heartfelt video shared on X, the Atletico Madrid player expressed his emotions regarding the decision, stating, "Today, it is with deep emotion that I announce my retirement as a player for the France team." The 33-year-old reflected on his remarkable ten-year journey with the national team, filled with challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments. He acknowledged that it was time to "turn a page and make way for the new generation," emphasizing the honor and privilege it was to represent France.



Griezmann made his debut for the French national team during the tenure of head coach Didier Deschamps. He played a pivotal role in helping Les Bleus secure the 2018 FIFA World Cup title in Russia, where France triumphed over Croatia with a score of 4-2 in the final. Throughout his international career, he scored 44 goals in 137 matches for France, showcasing his talent and dedication to the team. Notably, he was the top scorer at EURO 2016, netting six goals, although France finished as runners-up after losing to Portugal in the final.



In addition to his achievements on the field, Griezmann took a moment to express gratitude to his teammates, the French fans, and the national team staff, including Coach Deschamps. He fondly recalled the "precious souvenirs" he gathered during his time with the team, highlighting the camaraderie and shared experiences that defined his international career. Griezmann also participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France faced a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in a penalty shootout after a thrilling match.



In response to Griezmann's retirement, the French national team expressed their appreciation for his longstanding commitment and loyalty. They shared a message on X, thanking him for his finesse, passion, and the memories he created during his time representing France. Griezmann’s departure marks the end of an era for the French team, as they bid farewell to one of their most influential players.

