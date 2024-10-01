Foldable phones progressively improve with competitive prices

(MENAFN) Foldable phones have been steadily improving, with some models now available at prices comparable to or even lower than traditional high-end smartphones. While foldable devices initially gained attention for their innovative design when they debuted in 2019, they struggled to achieve widespread popularity due to issues like software glitches, durability concerns, and high costs.



This year, manufacturers are expected to ship around 25 million foldable phones, representing an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to last year. This growth indicates that foldable phones could play a major role in the smartphone market in the coming years. With most of the early problems now resolved, foldable phones are becoming more appealing to consumers.



Modern foldable phones now function like powerful mini-computers, made from materials like glass, metal, or plastic, and capable of handling a variety of everyday tasks. These devices are now equipped with stable and reliable operating systems, as manufacturers have refined the technology to ensure a smooth and efficient user experience.



One of the key features of foldable phones is their flexible OLED displays, which allow the screens to be folded and unfolded seamlessly. This design provides users with the benefit of a larger display for multitasking, such as split-screen modes and app continuity, while still maintaining the portability of a standard smartphone. Additionally, many foldable phones now offer advanced camera systems, enhancing the photography experience with multiple lenses and innovative shooting modes.

