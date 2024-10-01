EOLPC Launches Directory Service For Psychedelic-Assisted End-Of-Life Care In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In recognition of Mental Awareness Week, End of Life Psychedelic Care is proud to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind EOLPC Connector Directory

ASHLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week (October 1-8), the End of Life Psychedelic Care (EOLPC) organization is proud to announce the launch of the EOLPC Connector Directory , an innovative online platform designed to connect individuals facing life-limiting or terminal illnesses with experienced practitioners in both psychedelic medicine and end-of-life care.

The EOLPC Connector Directory emerges at a crucial time as the demand for new approaches to mental health and emotional healing continues to grow. With the increasing recognition of psychedelic-assisted therapies for conditions like anxiety, depression, and existential distress-especially for those nearing the end of life-this directory ensures access to trusted professionals who can guide patients through these transformative experiences safely and compassionately.

Lisa Ritter, LPC, co-founder of the Psilocybin-Assisted Psychotherapy Association and EOLPC Advisory Board Member, highlighted the unique challenges facing older Americans:“We're in a mental health crisis, especially for older adults with terminal illnesses. They are often hardest hit by depression and anxiety, but traditional mental health services don't fully address their emotional and spiritual needs. Psychedelic therapy offers a powerful alternative, helping them find peace and emotional resilience. During Mental Health Awareness Week, it's vital we focus on this vulnerable population and their need for holistic care.”

Will Turner Heath, EOLPC Board Member and Death Doula, emphasized the urgency of supporting those in their final stages of life.“I've seen firsthand how people nearing the end can feel abandoned, isolated, and left to face their fears alone. Psychedelic therapy offers them a chance to confront those fears and find comfort. But it's not enough just to have the tools; we need to make sure they're accessible and safe. Society has been dragging its feet on this for too long. It's time we step up, provide the care our elders deserve, and ensure they have access to these life-changing therapies.”

By offering access to trained, compassionate practitioners, EOLPC is championing a holistic approach to mental health for those approaching the end of life, where emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being are as critical as physical care. The directory also plays a key role in expanding the safe and ethical use of psychedelic therapies, ensuring that individuals and families feel confident that their care will be delivered with the utmost sensitivity and expertise.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, EOLPC invites patients, caregivers, and practitioners to explore this innovative resource. The Connector Directory empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their mental health care in their final months, offering a pathway to healing that is guided by experienced professionals.

For more information or to access the directory, please visit

About EOLPC

End of Life Psychedelic Care (EOLPC), , is a nonprofit organization dedicated to integrating psychedelic medicine into compassionate end-of-life care. EOLPC provides education, resources, and advocacy to ensure that individuals facing terminal diagnoses can receive holistic, culturally sensitive care that addresses their emotional, spiritual, and psychological needs.

