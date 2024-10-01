Sheinbaum Shapes Cabinet: Continuity And Change In Mexico’S New Administration
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president-elect, has unveiled her cabinet selections, blending familiar faces with fresh talent. Her choices signal a balance between continuity and innovation in the incoming government.
Jesús Ramírez, formerly the chief communications officer, will now lead the Presidential Advisory Coordination. Paulina Silva Rodríguez steps into Ramírez's previous role, overseeing government communications.
Catalina Monreal, once a Morena candidate for Cuauhtémoc mayor, takes the helm at the National Institute of Social Economy Gsef . This appointment marks a significant shift in her political career trajectory.
Several key officials from the outgoing administration will retain their positions. Raquel de la Luz Sosa Elizaga continues to lead the Benito Juárez García Universities for Wellbeing Coordinating Body.
Paco Ignacio Taibo II remains at the helm of the Economic Culture Fund, maintaining stability in Mexico's cultural sector. Jorge Mendoza Sánchez and Diego Prieto Hernández keep their roles at Banobras and INAH, respectively.
Flor de María Harp Iturribarria stays on as head of the Mexican Geological Survey. María Eugenia Navarrete Rodríguez continues to lead the Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board.
New appointments bring fresh perspectives to crucial areas. Enrique Covarrubias López becomes the new Deputy Secretary of National Defense, strengthening military leadership.
César Yáñez Centeno Cabrera steps into the role of Deputy Secretary of the Interior, a pivotal position in domestic affairs. The education sector sees new leadership with Angélica Noemí Juárez Pérez and Tania Rodríguez Mora.
Juárez Pérez and Rodríguez Mora will oversee Basic Education and Upper Secondary Education, respectively. These appointments suggest a renewed focus on Mexico's educational landscape.
Abraham Eugenio Carro Toledo takes charge of the Mexican Youth Institute, addressing the needs of the country's younger population. Marcela Figueroa Franco heads the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.
María del Rocío García Pérez leads the National System for Integral Family Development, focusing on social welfare. These appointments reflect Sheinbaum's commitment to diverse representation and expertise in her cabinet.
Sheinbaum's cabinet choices demonstrate a strategic blend of experience and new perspectives. This approach aims to build on previous successes while introducing fresh ideas to address Mexico's evolving challenges.
