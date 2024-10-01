Cupshe Teams Up With Know Your Lemons To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness With 'From Surviving To Thriving' Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, global fashion

e-tailer Cupshe launches 'From Surviving to Thriving' campaign, highlighting the inspiring stories of three breast cancer survivors. The campaign celebrates the resilience of women from different backgrounds who have overcome the and achieved above and beyond. These survivors embody the message of hope, resilience, and thriving after diagnosis.

Cupshe's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

From October 1 to 31, 2024, Cupshe will donate 100% of profits from the collection to the breast cancer education foundation Know Your Lemons . The collection features 124 styles in pink, white, and yellow, ranging from XS to XL, priced from $14.99 to $54.99, exclusively on cupshe .

The campaign showcases women at different life stages who faced breast cancer and emerged stronger. Christine Handy, diagnosed at 41 and known as "The Cancer Disruptor" on Instagram, is a double mastectomy model and motivational speaker,

who walked in Cupshe's Miami Swim Week '24 runway show. Fashion model Daphne Marleen, diagnosed at 20, shares her story publicly for the first time, while Michelle Kang, diagnosed at 27 and now a Patient Experience Manager at a cancer health system, also joins the campaign. Cupshe is proud to elevate their stories, showing that women can thrive after a life-altering diagnosis and reminding us that early detection and strength can lead to remarkable outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Know Your Lemons once again to build on our momentum and extend our impact," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Early detection is crucial, with a survival rate of 95-99%. As a leader in global breast cancer education, Know Your Lemons is the perfect fit to help us make a real difference in the community."

By shopping the 'From Surviving to Thriving' Collection, customers can contribute to the fight against breast cancer. Campaign assets are available HERE .

