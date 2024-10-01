Joachim Rosenberg to resign as Volvo Group Executive Board member

Joachim Rosenberg has been with the Volvo Group for 20 years and has served as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for 13 years.

"Joachim has in his different leadership roles played a vital part to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group and I greatly appreciate his important contributions throughout the years," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

Joachim Rosenberg resigns as of today.

October 1st, 2024

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations

+46 76

553 7229

[email protected]

