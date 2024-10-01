Joachim Rosenberg To Resign As Volvo Group Executive Board Member
Date
10/1/2024 3:16:01 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After many years of service Joachim Rosenberg has decided to resign from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board, EVP Strategic Initiatives and President of Volvo Energy. His managerial assignments within the Group will be distributed to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board.
Joachim Rosenberg has been with the Volvo Group for 20 years and has served as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for 13 years.
"Joachim has in his different leadership roles played a vital part to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group and I greatly appreciate his important contributions throughout the years," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.
Joachim Rosenberg resigns as of today.
October 1st, 2024
Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76
553 7229
[email protected]
For more information, please visit volvogroup
For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4045024
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Joachim Rosenberg to resign as Volvo Group Executive Board member
|
,c3338620
|
241001-VG-JR 1860x1050
SOURCE AB Volvo
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108732909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.