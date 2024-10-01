Militants Killed 3 Residents Of Donetsk Region, Wounded 3 More Yesterday
Date
10/1/2024 3:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 30, Russian invaders killed three residents of Donetsk region and wounded three others.
The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On September 30, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Myrnohrad and Siversk. Another 3 people were injured in the region over the day,” the statement reads.
According to Filashkin, the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region (2,792 killed, 6,195 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Read also:
Russia moves no troops from Zaporizhzhia
axis to regain lost areas in own Kursk region - Ukraine's military
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 29, the Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk region , three more people were wounded.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN01102024000193011044ID1108732860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.