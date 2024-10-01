Militants Killed 3 Residents Of Donetsk Region, Wounded 3 More Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 30, Russian invaders killed three residents of Donetsk region and wounded three others.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 30, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Myrnohrad and Siversk. Another 3 people were in the region over the day,” the statement reads.

According to Filashkin, the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region (2,792 killed, 6,195 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 29, the Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk region , three more people were wounded.

The photo is illustrative