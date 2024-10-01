GTA, Moci Organise Awareness Workshop For Producers Of Sweetened Beverages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of its ongoing commitment to raising tax awareness and addressing the tax and aspects of sweetened beverage production and marketing, the General Tax Authority (GTA), in partnership with the of Commerce and (MoCI), organised an introductory for producers in the sector.

The workshop underscores the GTA's commitment to establishing a transparent tax environment and supporting producers in complying with Excise Tax regulations.

The workshop was held with the esteemed presence of President of the GTA Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari (pictured), Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the MOCI Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, representatives from several sweetened beverage producers and manufacturers, alongside officials from the GTA and the MoCI.

The workshop delivered a comprehensive presentation on“Excise Tax for Producers of Sweetened Beverages” and outlined the legal obligations imposed on producers to ensure full compliance with tax regulations.

It concluded with an open dialogue session, during which all participants' inquiries about the Excise Tax on sweetened products were addressed, and further clarifications were provided on the regulatory aspects.