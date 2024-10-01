GTA, Moci Organise Awareness Workshop For Producers Of Sweetened Beverages
Date
10/1/2024 2:18:10 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: As part of its ongoing commitment to raising tax awareness and addressing the tax and legal aspects of sweetened beverage production and marketing, the General Tax Authority (GTA), in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and industry (MoCI), organised an introductory workshop for producers in the sector.
The workshop underscores the GTA's commitment to establishing a transparent tax environment and supporting producers in complying with Excise Tax regulations.
The workshop was held with the esteemed presence of President of the GTA Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari (pictured), Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the MOCI Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, representatives from several sweetened beverage producers and manufacturers, alongside officials from the GTA and the MoCI.
The workshop delivered a comprehensive presentation on“Excise Tax for Producers of Sweetened Beverages” and outlined the legal obligations imposed on producers to ensure full compliance with tax regulations.
It concluded with an open dialogue session, during which all participants' inquiries about the Excise Tax on sweetened products were addressed, and further clarifications were provided on the regulatory aspects.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108732761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.