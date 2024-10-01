GMEN On Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2024 Nonprofit List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atlanta Business Chronicle Listing Announcement

The Georgia Micro Enterprise Ranked #54 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle Largest Nonprofits List for 2024

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle has released its highly anticipated 2024 Atlanta's Nonprofit Lists, and the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) has proudly secured a spot as one of the 80 largest nonprofits on the list. This recognition is a testament to GMEN's dedication and impact in the community, and the organization is honored to be recognized alongside other esteemed nonprofits in the Atlanta area.The Atlanta Business Chronicle's Nonprofit Lists are highly regarded in the business community and serve as a benchmark for the nonprofit sector. The lists rank organizations based on their annual revenue, and this year's list includes a diverse range of nonprofits from various industries. GMEN's inclusion on the list is a significant achievement and reflects the organization's growth and success over the years.GMEN is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and support to micro-entrepreneurs in Georgia, helping them start and grow their businesses. The organization offers training, mentorship, and access to capital, with a focus on empowering underserved communities. GMEN's impact has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, and this ranking serves as a validation of the organization's efforts to support and uplift the local community."We are thrilled to be included on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2024 Nonprofit Lists. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, volunteers, and supporters who have helped us make a positive impact in the community. We are grateful for this honor and will continue to work towards our mission of empowering micro-entrepreneurs in Georgia," said Elizabeth Wilson, CEO of GMEN.GMEN's ranking on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2024 Nonprofit Lists is a significant achievement for the 27 year old organization and a reflection of GMEN's commitment to making a difference in the community. The organization looks forward to continuing its work and making an even greater impact in the years to come. For more information about GMEN and its programs, please visit their website at .###

