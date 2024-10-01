Sandeep Marwah Joins Ambassador Kevin Kelly For The Launch Of The Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair of the Indo Ireland and Cultural Forum under the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), was a special invitee at the prestigious launch of the Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network. The event was hosted by H.E. Mr. Kevin Kelly, Ireland's Ambassador to India, at the Embassy of Ireland on September 11. The launch of the is aimed at strengthening ties between Indian professionals and alumni who have worked or studied in Ireland.



In his address, Dr. Marwah congratulated Ambassador Kelly for this significant gesture, expressing his appreciation for the initiative that will bring together Irish and Indian communities. Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd. & Biocon Biologics Ltd., was the special guest at the event.



The Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network will serve as a platform to reconnect alumni and former colleagues, facilitating opportunities for members to participate in events that celebrate the vibrant cultural ties between Ireland and India. This launch is particularly significant as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



Ambassador Kelly emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting,“This platform will celebrate and strengthen the people-to-people connections between our two countries. With over 80,000 Indian nationals currently residing in Ireland, they represent 1% of our population and contribute significantly to our society. We are proud of the strong educational ties between Ireland and India, with Ireland hosting the second-largest population of Indian students in the EU, after Germany, as of December 2022.”



He further highlighted that there are approximately 550 Irish citizens living in India, showcasing the growing bond between both nations.



The Indo Ireland Film and Cultural Forum, through the ICMEI, continues to foster relationships between India and Ireland by encouraging collaboration in film, culture, and creative industries, making initiatives like the Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network even more relevant in today's globalized world.



