US, Iraq Discuss Diplomatic Solution For Mideast During Washington Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iraqi Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein discussed on Tuesday ways to find a solution to the situation in the Middle East.

In a statement by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fuad Hussein met in Washington DC on the occasion of the D-ISIS Ministerial meeting.

The two officials discussed the importance of sustaining diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts in the region, he added.

Secretary Blinken underscored the sustained US commitment to defeating ISIS around the world to ensure greater security and stability.

The Secretary and the Iraqi Minister reaffirmed the shared vision to building an enduring partnership between the United States and Iraq in accordance with Strategic Framework Agreement, including a comprehensive security relationship that supports a stable, secure, and sovereign Iraq. (end)

asj













MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108732696