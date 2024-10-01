Samuel John Presents His Educational Books for Kids Series About Our Earth, the Universe and History

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Early learning has never been so fun with this educational storytelling…



Young children curious about the world around them, global history, and more will delight in a nonfiction picture book series that presents fascinating information in a pedagogical and child-friendly way. Author Samuel John’s Educational Books for Kids series, also available in multiple language and bilingual formats, provides perfect introductions to topics that help nurture a child’s inquisitive mind.



In John’s The Water Cycle for Kids, children will learn more about water, where it comes from, why it is so important, and why we should care about and help in its conservation. Water is a source of life and without it, no living thing would exist in the world. Through engaging text and vibrant illustrations, the water cycle is broken down in a fun and engaging way.

In Volcanoes for Kids, children learn basic and interesting facts about volcanoes and terms, including how they are formed, why they erupt, what magma and lava are, and the parts of a volcano. As with the other books in the series, a downloadable audio is included to enhance the reading experience.

In Egypt for Kids, kids are presented with the important facts and rich history of ancient Egypt including the marvels of the pyramids, mummies, and long-buried artifacts and treasure. Readers will learn about how the Egyptian civilization developed, the significant role of the Nile River, awe-inspiring inventions, and the many gods important to its people.

Other installments in the series shine a light on intriguing themes such as notable landmarks throughout the globe; prehistory of the world; our universe, moon, and earth; the arrival of Columbus to America; dinosaurs, vertebrate animals, the human body, and more. John’s collection is a perfect resource for families and educators of young children looking to encourage curiosity and foster a love of learning and reading.





