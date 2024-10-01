Medaire And Fit2fly Join Forces To Advance Airline Passenger Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strategic partnership aims to transform the medical clearance process for the airline industry.

Marrakech, Morocco, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAire and fit2fly have joined forces in a strategic partnership to transform the medical clearance process in the airline industry. This exciting collaboration will officially launch at the World Safety Operations (WSOC) in Marrakech and the Conference in Lisbon.

This partnership unites fit2fly 's pioneering digital platform, which specialises in automating medical clearances, with MedAire's almost 40 years of unparalleled expertise in providing medical advice to airlines, supported by a robust client base of over 180 airlines worldwide. By combining fit2fly's innovative, technology-driven approach with MedAire's extensive experience and leadership, this collaboration sets a new benchmark in aviation health and safety, delivering efficient, reliable solutions that enhance the travel experience for passengers globally.

For airlines, this partnership means a significant enhancement in the way they handle medical clearances. Integrating advanced technology and streamlined processes ensures that passengers with medical conditions can travel with minimal delay and maximum confidence in health screening, supporting wellness and safety in the air.

Whitney Luxford, CEO of fit2fly, shared, "Our partnership with MedAire is an exciting leap forward in transforming airline medical clearances. At fit2fly, we are driven by the mission to make the medical clearance process a connected and seamless experience, bringing together airlines, doctors, hospitals and passengers to enhance safety and well-being. The fit2fly platform achieves this by streamlining these processes, eliminating inefficiencies and ensuring that passengers receive timely, appropriate clearances without the burden of paperwork, creating seamless journeys. We address critical healthcare challenges and improve the travel experience by digitising and automating the clearance process. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and safety, providing airlines with the tools for future-ready solutions. Together with MedAire, we're setting a new standard in aviation health, making air travel more accessible and safer for everyone."

Recognising the critical nature of managing sensitive healthcare information, fit2fly is committed to ensuring robust security measures. The platform employs state-of-the-art encryption technologies to protect data in transit and at rest. It adheres to HIPAA and GDPR, meeting global privacy standards. Additionally, fit2fly's ISO 27001 certification reflects its dedication to maintaining the highest level of data security, giving airlines and passengers confidence that their health information is managed securely and with integrity.

fit2fly's platform employs sophisticated clinical logic to automate approval processes, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing the accuracy of passenger clearances. This innovation also ensures that critical healthcare information is managed efficiently and securely.

Bill Dolny, CEO of MedAire, commented, "By bridging diverse healthcare systems and ensuring robust privacy practices, we've strengthened the foundation for global airline support. This partnership brings a new era of connectivity and reliability, allowing airlines to prioritise safety with confidence and precision. MedAire's partnership with fit2fly marks a significant advancement in airline health services. It epitomises the industry's shared dedication to enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency.”

About MedAire: MedAire, an International SOS company, has partnered with the aviation industry since 1985. MedAire is the aviation industry's proven leader for integrated travel risk management solutions to over 180 leading airlines and over 6,200 private aircraft, including 75% of Fortune 100 companies. Integrated solutions include aviation security intelligence, real-time health and security advice and assistance, training, medical equipment, and professional services for crew and passengers in and beyond the cabin. MedAire handles thousands of calls annually to help crew and passengers manage medical and travel safety events in the air and on the ground with 24/7 access to emergency care doctors, nurses, and aviation security specialists. For more information visit

About Fit2Fly: fit2fly is at the forefront of digital health innovation, specialising in automating medical clearance processes for aviation. With over 30 years of experience in aviation medicine, fit2fly's platform leverages clinical logic to transform how medical clearances are managed, making them swift, secure, and efficient. Dedicated to improving health outcomes and ensuring compliance with global privacy standards, fit2fly provides airlines with the tools to meet passenger health requirements with confidence and care. Their mission is to enhance the travel experience, making air travel more accessible and safer for all passengers whilst becoming the global standard for airline medical clearances, setting a new benchmark for aviation health.

