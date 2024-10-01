Big TIME! Is The New Album From WORDS BY MOE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BiG TIME! Album Cover

BiG TIME! Back Cover

Writer and Spoken Word Artiste who goes by the moniker Words By MOE releases first album, containing 23 unique tracks and superb collaborations.

- Words By MOE

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Words By MOE is a self-styled inspirational writer and Spoken Word artiste whose writings are reminiscent of scribes of old. His mastery of language, expert use of words, not to mention captivating delivery; have resulted in his 23-track debut album, titled BiG TIME!

Words play a central theme on the album, touching on various subject matters from life to faith and love. The sound is crisp and fresh, backed by multiple genres of music - from Hip Hop, Reggae to traditional African flute and drums. BiG Time delivers an array of richly blended sounds that drive home the lyrically-endowed artist's thought-provoking messages.

The album was jointly produced in New York and Jos, Nigeria by Africa-Related and Deep Waters Studios. It includes some collaborative work like 'Bringing Back The Mic', a tribute to the late Gospel Hip Hop icon B-Elect featuring Minista Busta. The title track BIG TIME! lives up to its name, in a paced beat and lyrical delivery of its poignant closing lines; that is no doubt reflective of today's world.

Q&A With Artiste WORDS BY MOE

Q: You have two back-to-back projects coming up in August and September 2024. Could you speak to them individually on the inspiration and purpose behind Big Time Album and book, Spiritually Intact vol 1?

A: Honestly, this whole thing with the music is my wife's idea.. so projects wise she's the visionary. As for inspiration, all I do is write, and the motivation behind my expression stems from my love for the Word of Truth. The purpose is to encourage, build up and inspire others on this journey of Life.

Q: Which of the tracks in Big Time stands out to you the most and why?

A: The title track, Big Time.. It's a piece that makes plain what's required on our part to recognize what is past, so that we can realize our future; in order to be able to truly put things in perspective as far as priorities go, in our lives.

Q: The album contains 23 tracks backed by various music genres. Could you elaborate on your musical influences?

A: While I do appreciate a variety of musical sounds, I grew up influenced mainly by the 'boom bap', there's something about that baseline that just got me as a kid, listening to a lot of hip hop, plus all the color, the styles and creativity, it was amazing at the time, not to mention 'fresh'.

Q: SI volume one shows the beginnings of your writing? How would you say it has since evolved?

A: Honestly, I'm not so sure how much evolution there's been, other than a sense of refinement perhaps and maybe more directness when it comes to elaborating on a particular subject. Both of which I attribute to maturity, as a student of the WORD.

Q: What is the importance of words, as a means of expression in today's world?

A: Still very important, as far as communicating goes; even though the way we relate these days is slightly different from last century. Words are still powerful, and the right word at the right time is still very valuable.

Q: You have been writing since 1999, and only just sharing your materials with the world. What would you attribute to this gap?

A: Time and chance, situation and circumstance. Up till now, I suppose I was okay sharing with a few people, until my wife decided it was time to share with the rest of the world.

Q: Your faith plays a key role in your overall outlook. How have you managed to sustain that since 1995, and what would you say to anyone who has lost faith.

A: Honestly, it's the grace of The Almighty, abiding in the WORD, and learning a whole lot about Love. I might not be in a position to console a person who's turned away, but I do believe that He doesn't turn us away from coming to Him. So no matter what, never give up.

Q: What are thoughts to share about your connection to these two countries - Nigeria and the United States?

A: Just grateful for the opportunity to experience what life is like in different cultural contexts. Very interesting indeed, despite challenges on both sides.

Q: What influences have shaped your writings over the years.

A: The Scriptures primarily, but also C.S. Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, J. B. Phillips... to name a few.

Q: You did some collaborative work on this album, and your love for Hip Hop is evident with the track Bringing Back The Mic (BBTM), which is a tribute to the iconic artist B-Elect. Could you speak on this?

A: Actually BBTM was written as a tribute to B on Jan 25, 2011. So when I was called upon to contribute to His memorial earlier this year, the piece instantly came to mind; thus the input.

Q: Your work was featured in the biographical documentary DELA:The Making of El Anatsui. What did you take out of working on that project?

A: Knowledge is what I took out, and gained a lot of it. I was fortunate to have a behind the scenes perspective and learn a thing or two about film making, which is no light task, plus the amount of patience, foresight and dedication required. So grateful for the exposure and experience.

CREDIT

Lyrics: Words By MOE

Music: Charles“DCharlie” Dapwadta

Musicians: Uchenna“Minista Busta” Ohagwu, Inya, Raymond Noel“RayN” Ehusani, Esther Nyam, Suberu Mathew, Alex Raphael.

Production House: Deep-Waters Production, Africa-Related Inc.

Producer: Maurice E. Okereke , Oyiza Adaba

Cover Design: @akatah isaac

Cover Photo: /Muhammad Ali Mural, S.Bronx by André Trenier @andre/Oyiza Adaba

@thewordsbymoe /wordsbymoe wordsbymoe

©2024 all rights reserved

BiG TIME Promo

