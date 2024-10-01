Sinking Feeling Engulfs China Submarine Program

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's ambitions for naval dominance took a hit with the recent sinking of its most advanced nuclear submarine at a Wuhan shipyard, exposing critical vulnerabilities in its defense capabilities amid an intense military buildup and rising sea tensions with the United States and its Pacific allies.

Last month, multiple outlets reported that China's most advanced nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN), the first of the new Zhou class built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), sank while docked at the Wuchang shipyard, according to US defense sources.

Satellite imagery revealed its presence at the pier, followed by the sighting of cranes, which analysts believe were used to recover the submerged vessel by early June. The US Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed the incident, marking a potentially significant setback in China's bid to close the gap with US naval dominance.

The incident raises concerns about China's training standards, equipment quality and internal accountability within its defense industry, which has long been affected by corruption. The Chinese government has not commented on the incident. At the same time, the submarine may be salvaged and repaired, although delays are expected.

The loss of the Zhou-class vessel could provide the US with a temporary advantage in the underwater domain, a critical factor in any potential conflict over Taiwan. China, however, continues to develop its submarine capabilities, reportedly recently receiving assistance from Russia .

While details about the Zhou-class SSN are scant, it appears to be an evolution of previous Chinese nuclear submarine designs. In May 2022, Defense News mentioned that satellite imagery had shown a new class or subtype of a Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarine, potentially equipped with advanced stealthy propulsion and vertical launch system (VLS) cells for cruise missiles.

Defense News says the submarine features distinct green patches on its hull, a cruciform rudder arrangement and a possible shrouded propulsion system, suggesting pump-jet technology. It notes that this aligns with China's ongoing research into such propulsion systems, enhancing stealth and operational capabilities.