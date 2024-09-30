Gov't Lowers Gasoline, Diesel Prices For October

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The prices of diesel, unleaded 90-octane and unleaded 95-octane gasoline will see a drop in October, based on a decision issued on Monday by the government's pricing committee at the Ministry.

The price of 90-octane gasoline will see a drop in October to JD.860 per litre, down from JD.885 in September, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of 95-octane gasoline will be reduced to JD1.095 per litre in October, down from JD1.125 in September.

The committee also decided to lower the price of diesel to JD0.655 per litre, down from JD0.695, while maintaining the price of kerosene at JD0.620 per litre.

The price of the 12.5-kilogramme gas cylinder remains at JD7, according to the committee's decision.

This decision was made during the committee's monthly meeting to set fuel prices in the local market for the period from October 1 to 31.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

The committee said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for October.

Also on Monday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for October at zero fils per kilowatt-hour.