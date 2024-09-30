Former Employee Opens Fire In Aqaba Factory, Kills One, Critically Injures Another

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A disgruntled former employee at an Aqaba factory on Monday allegedly shot three of his colleagues killing one and critically injuring another, official sources said.

The suspect, who was recently fired from his job, entered the factory and“started firing randomly at his colleagues,” Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

Two of the were foreign nationals, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The suspect then fled from the area, the police official added.

“We are currently searching for the suspect,” Sartawi said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

A 60-year-old United Kingdom national was declared dead on arrival, a government official said.

The second man, a Serbian national, is in critical condition, the government official told The Jordan Times.

"We are in contact with the next of kin of the victim to notify them about the unfortunate death of their relative," the government official said.

A video circulating on social media showed a man wearing a reflective yellow vest entering a hall and waving a tall weapon while three men were standing in the middle talking to each other.

The suspect is seen pointing his weapon at the three men who started running in different directions after being shot.

The man with the weapon is seen following one man who took refuge in a corner and firing several rounds at him.

Investigations are ongoing in the case, according to Sartawi.