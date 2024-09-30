Jordan Utilized Its Diplomatic, Media Tools To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Support Palestinian People, Says Momani

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- of Communication, Mohammad Momani said that the Jordanian state has employed its diplomatic, media, and relief tools to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, support the Palestinian people, and protect their legitimate rights.Momani's gave his remarks during a session on Jordan's strengths and soft at the second edition of the Future of and Communication Forum (FMC), which concluded on Monday and was organized by the Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ), with an Arab and international participation.During the session, moderated by journalist Amer Rjoub, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, added that since the beginning of the brutal aggression on Gaza, Jordan has used its available tools to confront it and defended the Palestinian people as a humanitarian, national, and religious duty.Momani clarified, refusing to question the honorable and firm Jordanian position to stop the aggression on Gaza, that the diplomatic battle led by His Majesty King Abdullah and the diplomatic speech led by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi are the bravest, most advanced, and bold to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe suffered by the Palestinians as a result of the aggression.With regard to the media tool, Momani said that during his meetings with world leaders, His Majesty the King spoke boldly about the great injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people and how Jordan endured waves of attacks because of this, in addition to the interviews of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and the efforts of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, "how they all tried to reach the international media and present the Arab and Jordanian narrative in favor of the Palestinian people."As for the military tool, Momani noted that the Royal Air Force led the humanitarian and relief aid campaigns and sent it through its aircraft to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, in addition to the introduction of land aid to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization through the Jordanian land bridge.