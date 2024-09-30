Rajinikanth Admitted To Chennai Hospital After Severe Stomach Pain

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, the Chennai said.

Sources told news agency PTI that Rajnikanth is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. They also confirmed that his condition is stable.

There has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet.

According to Deccan Herald, a team of doctors is observing the actor. The report added that the elective procedure which will be supervised by cardiologist Dr Sai Satish, will be done in the Cath lab on Tuesday.

Earlier in 2020, Rajnikanth had the gone a regular health checkup at the same hospital, according to reports.

In 2021, Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedur , the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated and was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation,” the hospital had said.

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10 this year. Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

'Vettaiyan', also marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

Known as 'Thalaivar', his recent movie Jailer was released on August 9, 2023, and was a massive success at the box office.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)