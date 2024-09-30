Baramulla Constituency Leads With 25 Candidates

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- Baramulla Assembly Segment of North Kashmir leads with the highest 25 candidates in poll fray, while Akhnoor assembly constituency of Jammu district will witness a contest among three candidates only during this phase.

In this phase, 109 candidates are in fray in Jammu district, followed by 101 in Baramulla district, 59 in Kupwaradistrict, 42 in Bandipora district, 37 in Udhampur district, 35 in Kathua district, while 32 candidates are contesting in Samba district.

In Udhampur district, 12 candidates are in fray in 59-Udhampur West AC; 9 in 60-Udhampur East AC; 9 in 61-Chenani AC; while 7 candidates are contesting in 62-Ramnagar (SC) AC.

In Kathua district, 8 candidates are in fray in 63-Bani AC; 4 in 64-Billawar AC; 4 in 65-Basohli AC; 8 in 66-Jasrota AC; 5 in 67-Kathua (SC) AC; while 6 candidates are contesting in 68-Hiranagar AC.

In Samba district, 7 candidates are in fray in 69-Ramgarh (SC) AC; 14 in 70-Samba AC; while 11 candidates are contesting in 71-Vijaypur AC.

In Jammu district, 9 candidates are in fray in 72-Bishnah (SC) AC; 11 in 73-Suchetgarh (SC) AC; 14 in 74-R.S. Pura–Jammu South AC; 12 in 75-Bahu AC; 9 in 76-Jammu East AC; 8 in 77-Nagrota AC; 12 in 78-Jammu West AC; 17 in 79-Jammu North AC; 6 in 80-Marh (SC) AC; 3 in 81-Akhnoor (SC) AC; while 8 candidates are contesting in 82-Chhamb AC.

Similarly, in Kashmir Division's Kupwara district, 8 candidates are in fray in 1-Karnah AC; 10 in 2-Trehgam AC; 8 in 3-Kupwara AC; 11 in 4-Lolab AC; 7 in 5-Handwara AC; while 15 candidates are contesting in 6-Langate AC.

In Baramulla district, 20 candidates are in fray in 7-Sopore AC; 12 in 8-Rafiabad AC; 6 in 9-Uri AC; 25 in 10-Baramulla AC; 13 in 11-Gulmarg AC; 12 in 12-Wagoora- Kreeri AC; while 13 candidates are contesting in 13-Pattan AC.

In Bandipora district, 18 candidates are in fray in 14-Sonawari AC; 19 in 15-Bandipora AC; while 5 candidates are contesting in 16-Gurez (ST) AC.

As Baramulla district prepares for polls under phase 3rd of the Assembly Elections 2024 on 1st October 2024,the District Election Officer (DEO), Minga Sherpa said that 7,24,335 electors are eligible in the district to participate in this democratic process.

With a robust electoral framework in place, the administration is committed to facilitating a smooth and transparent voting experience for all citizens.

A total of 908 polling stations have been established, including 35 special polling stations designed to enhance voter experience and accessibility. Notably, 40 polling stations have been strategically set up in border areas to ensure that every eligible voter gets the opportunity to cast their vote.

In preparation for this significant day, 4,479 election personnel in addition election Observers, micro-observers and magistrates accompanied by Security personnel have been deployed across the district. These dedicated teams will ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process, reinforcing the administration's commitment to free and fair elections.

Ahead of poll day, the DEO conducted a thorough review of logistics and security arrangements. His visit to various dispatch centres affirmed that all necessary measures are in place for the effective deployment of polling parties to their designated stations.



“We are dedicated to ensuring a transparent, orderly, and efficient election in Baramulla. Our comprehensive preparations reflect our commitment to upholding the democratic process,” the DEO stated.

Meanwhile, DEO conducted an inspection of the webcasting control room, where teams are actively monitoring live webcasting from every polling station across all seven Assembly Constituencies. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability during the election process by allowing real-time observation of polling activities.

The DEO urges all eligible voters in Baramulla to participate actively in the elections, as every vote counts in shaping the future of the community.