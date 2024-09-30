(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN), Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV), Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NSYE: DPZ), and Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN)

Class Period: Pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 27, 2024 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2024

On August 8, 2024, after the market closed, Webtoon announced its financial results for second quarter 2024, which had ended just days after the IPO closed. The Company reported revenue of $321 million, which represented total revenue growth of only 0.1%. The Company further revealed advertising revenue declined 3.6% and IP Adaptations revenue declined 3.7%. The Company revealed its revenue and revenue growth had been“offset by the Company's significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.” Webtoon also reported a quarterly net loss of $76.6 million, or 70 cents.

On this news, Webtoon's stock fell $7.88 or 38.2%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. By the commencement of this action, Webtoon stock has traded as low as $12.45 per share, a more than 40% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (2) that the Company experienced a deceleration in IP adaptations revenue; (3) that the Company experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies which offset revenue growth; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Webtoon class action go to:

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)

Class Period: August 9, 2022 - April 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Defendants did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial (the“Heart-1 Trial”) of VERVE-101 would be halted (VERVE-101 is an investigational gene editing medicine designed to be a single course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)); (2) Defendants overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Verve class action go to:

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

Class Period: December 7, 2023 - July 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (2) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (3) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Domino's class action go to:

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Class Period: October 31, 2023 - July 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, in its Forms 10-Q filed on October 31, 2023, and May 2, 2024, and in its Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, Ardelyx indicated that it would apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA. Further, on an earnings call on May 2, 2024, Defendant Michael Raab advised analysts that "our intent is to enter TDAPA." But then on July 2, 2024, Ardelyx shocked investors by disclosing that it had decided not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA.

Upon the above news, Ardelyx's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 30.25%, to close at $5.28 per share on July 2, 2024.

For more information on the Ardelyx class action go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

