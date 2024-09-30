Spain And Morocco Accelerate Plans For Strategic Underwater Tunnel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SECEGSA, the Spanish Society for Fixed Communication Studies across the Gibraltar Strait, has launched a tender for four seismometers.



These devices, costing 488,000 euros, will study the strait's seabed for the proposed Spain-Morocco tunnel. A six-month seismotectonic research campaign will follow the seismometers' delivery to San Fernando, Cadiz.



This study builds on previous research, including a 2014 deployment of three seismometers with the Spanish Navy. These investigations aim to understand the seismic and tectonic challenges of the underwater terrain.



The project's history dates back to 1980 when Spain and Morocco agreed to explore a fixed link between Europe and Africa.



In addition, the proposed tunnel will span 38.5 kilometers, with 27.7 kilometers underwater, connecting Punta Paloma, Spain, to Tangier, Morocco.







Engineers envision two parallel railway tunnels and a service gallery, reaching 475 meters below sea level at its deepest point. Trains will traverse the tunnel at a maximum 3% gradient.

A Gateway Between Europe and Africa

Proponents anticipate the tunnel transporting 12.8 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo annually. Travel time between Madrid and Casablanca could be reduced to 5.5 hours, fostering increased trade and cultural exchange.



However, the project faces challenges, including geological complexity and varying cost estimates from 6 to 26 billion euros.



Both governments consider the tunnel strategic, aiming to complete it before the 2030 World Cup they'll co-host with Portugal.



The tunnel is expected to create unprecedented cooperation between the European Union and the Maghreb. The project represents more than an engineering feat; it symbolizes a bridge between cultures and economies.



If successful, this ambitious undertaking could reshape trade routes and foster closer ties between Europe and Africa, opening new possibilities for millions.



As plans progress, the Gibraltar tunnel project continues to capture global attention, promising to transform connectivity between the two continents.



Ongoing geological studies and feasibility assessments continue to shape the project's future, addressing unique obstacles posed by the underwater terrain.

