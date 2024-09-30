EU Embassy, NCCAL Organizes Seminar Marking Int'l Translation Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) embassy in the State of Kuwait, in collaboration with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), organized a special on Monday, marking the September 30th day of the International Day of Translation.

The lecturer, Majdi Al-Musaeed, a Officer at the EU Delegation, stated that translation between languages contributes to cultural exchange.

He emphasized that translation, whether literary, scientific, or legal, requires a diligent and well-informed reader who understands the context before translating.

During the seminar, Al-Musaeed emphasized that translators should avoid literal translation to ensure the text retains its intended meaning. Translators should master typing skills in both Arabic and English to enhance their efficiency, he added.

Regarding news translation, Al-Musaeed explained that it differs from translating speeches, documentaries, or diplomatic texts for embassies, where the translator is closely tied to the original text. He added that translators should also be capable of developing creative content, as most embassies manage social media accounts.

Al-Musaeed emphasized that press release translators need strong confidence on camera and a solid understanding of the subject matter. (end)

