EU Fms Call For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, September 30 (KUNA) -- The European Union Foreign Ministers called Monday for an "immediate ceasefire" between Hezbollah and the Israeli warning that "further military intervention would dramatically aggravate the situation".

EU Foreign Ministers added that they are "very much concerned" about the risk of this further escalation of the conflict across the region and urged for parties in the region to "show restraint in the interest of de-escalation".

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell stressed in a statement the continued leadership of the European Union to "look for a political solution and to prevent further militarization and deepening of the conflict".

He added, "arms should now be silenced, and the voice of diplomacy should speak and be heard by all".

Borrell reiterated that the European Union has continuously been pushing "for opening the door to a diplomatic solution, for an immediate ceasefire, for the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces, for electing a President in Lebanon, for forming a government, and ensuring that the (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701 will be fully implemented."

EU High Representative said that the Israeli occupation needs to take into account the limits of International Humanitarian Law as already one million people are internally displaced according to Lebanese authorities.

Borrell explained that the international assistance needs are increasing and emphasized the EU's support to Lebanon adding, "in view of the current circumstances additional European Union support is being considered."

Borrell reiterated the European Union's support for the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces stating it should play a decisive role in Lebanon's stability and therefore need the EU support.

He also called on all parties to protect and support the role of the United Nations Mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, which plays a role in ensuring the stability of the region, stressing, "the safety and security of these forces is of paramount importance."

Separately, the European Union called on all Lebanese leaders to work together in order to "restore the functioning of Lebanon's state institutions, notably by electing a President and forming a fully-fledged government."

The meeting comes at a time when European Union countries have been unable to formulate a unified position on the situation in the region, and they also seem unable to exert any pressure on Israel with the aim of stopping the war on Lebanon. (end)

