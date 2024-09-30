Belgium Voices Deep Concern Over Escalating Violence In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Kuna) -- Belgian of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib said on Monday that Belgium voiced "deep concern" over "the escalating violence in the Middle East and the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives" at the Extraordinary Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers dedicated to Lebanon.

Lahbib stressed that "respect for international law is essential for peace and that its absence only fuels violence."

The Minister underlined that the crises in Gaza and Lebanon are interlinked adding, "we must prevent regional escalation."

She renewed Belgium's call for a ceasefire.

Earlier, EU Foreign Ministers held an Extraordinary Meeting to discuss the situation in Lebanon, at a time when the Israeli occupation continues its raids amid fears of a ground invasion of Lebanon. (end)

