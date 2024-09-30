Hidrovias Do Brasil’S Credit Ratings Affirmed By Fitch Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings has maintained Hidrovias do Brasil's credit ratings, reflecting the company's strong position in waterway transportation. The firm's foreign and local currency ratings remain at "BB-" with a stable outlook.



Analysts Gisele Paolino, Debora Jalles, and Mauro Storino highlighted the company's dominance in Brazil's northern region and the Paraguay-Paraná river system.



The company's business model, built on guaranteed contracts for most of its revenue, helps mitigate demand volatility. However, leverage and exposure to hydrological risks continue to constrain the ratings.



Uncertain recovery from these risks looms over the coming year as challenging water conditions persist in both northern and southern corridors.



Fitch emphasized the importance of Hidrovias do Brasil's recent R$1.2 billion ($220 million) capital increase. This financial boost is deemed crucial for the company to meet a significant debt maturity in early 2025.







The move demonstrates proactive financial management in the face of industry challenges. The stable outlook suggests a balance between the company's strong market position and ongoing operational hurdles.



Hidrovias do Brasil's ability to navigate these challenges will likely shape its future credit profile. The firm's performance in the coming months may provide further insights into its financial resilience.



Investors and industry observers will closely monitor Hidrovias do Brasil 's strategies to address hydrological risks. The company's adaptability to changing environmental conditions could prove pivotal in maintaining its market leadership.



In short, as the waterway transportation sector evolves, Hidrovias do Brasil's response to these challenges will be critical.

