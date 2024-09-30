Jim Marter For Congress (IL-14) Announces Update To Lincoln Douglass Debate With Lauren Underwood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim Marter for Congress, IL-14OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "On August 13th, 2024, I challenged my opponent, Lauren Underwood to do what's best for the voters of Illinois' 14th Congressional District," said Jim Marter, Republican for Congress, running against Democrat Lauren Underwood."The challenge was to have a series of debates, starting with a Lincoln Douglas style debate at the historic Lincoln Douglas Debate Site that resides within our district, in Ottawa, Illinois. The Chamber of Commerce, City of Ottawa and other important parts of our community are on board and wanting to move forward. So far, Lauren Underwood has not accepted the challenge, once again showing an unwillingness to be available, transparent and honest with the voters."As highlighted in an earlier Marter for Congress release , Ms. Underwood had time to go to Rhode Island and campaign with Seth Magaziner, a supporter with family ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Marter asks why she doesn't have time to have an in-person debate in her district, at a venue that would be an economic benefit and a high profile event for our community."It does make you wonder if she's hiding from me, her record and the voters," added Marter.The League of Women Voters is planning an "event" that Underwood has agreed to, but the organization has stressed it will not be a "debate.""Our country faces serious issues and these should be discussed. Many of the most series challenges we face are the result of policies Ms. Underwood supports. The fact is, they are failing our nation and the district. If she disagrees, let's have the debate. I renew my call to the Underwood Campaign to debate in public, so constituents can hear, see and know just what she and I stand for," Marter said in conclusion.Jim Marter is the 2024 Republican Nominee for US Congress (IL-14) to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stances on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at .For interviews, contact ....

