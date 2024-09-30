Totalenergies Marketing USA Signs A Lubricants Supply Agreement With Point S

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINDEN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This partnership follows a larger global agreement between

TotalEnergies and Point S. TotalEnergies Marketing USA is pleased to announce their commercial partnership with Point S North America and its retail shop in the USA.

As part of this agreement, TotalEnergies Marketing USA will offer its full range of premium Quartz Engine Oils through the Point S network.

Left to Right: Mike Beam (Key Accounts Manager - TotalEnergies Marketing USA), Alvin Ortega (Direct Sales Director - TotalEnergies Marketing USA), Gary Sass (Vice President Operations - Point S North America), Franck Bagouet, (President - TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Polo Rodriguez (CEO - Polo's Point S Tire & Auto)

Point S logo

"We are delighted about this partnership with Point S North America, a company that we share so many values with. Point S's extensive retail network in the USA allows us to offer our customers quality services, which will now be paired with by

TotalEnergies' range of premium lubricants'', says Franck Bagouet, President of TotalEnergies Marketing USA.

"We look forward to working with TotalEnergies Marketing USA and to offer our customers superior OEM approved oils." states Gary Sass, Vice President of Operations at Point S North America. "We recently signed an agreement in Canada and the program is underway. This will give our members another great solution when it comes to servicing customers' vehicles''.

About

TotalEnergies Marketing USA Inc.

TEMUSA stands within the Americas Division of the TotalEnergies Marketing & Services business segment. Headquartered in Linden, New Jersey, it operates out of 3 facilities across the USA.

TEMUSA manufactures premium and specialty products for the automotive, steel, aluminum, food, glass and heavy-duty industries.

Throughout the years, the evolution of TotalEnergies is prominently represented through premium products and services as well as more sustainable solutions to mobility. As we continue to actualize our ambition to become the responsible energy major, TotalEnergies strives to continue to set itself apart by guaranteeing innovation as a priority.

About the Marketing & Services division of

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services-petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation-to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world). As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000

employees stand close to all our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter: @TotalEnergiesUS

Facebook: TotalEnergiesUSA

Instagram: TotalEnergies_US

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED