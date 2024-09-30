Trump Media Expands TV Streaming Delivery Network To Multi-Site Operation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More Enhancements Coming Soon for Truth Social Streaming Service

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump & Group (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media Truth Social, announced today that its custom-built content delivery ("CDN") is now operating from multiple sites across the country.



The expansion transforms Truth Social's CDN-which powers the Company's Truth+ TV streaming service-into a more sophisticated distributed content network, with streaming content originating from multiple geographic locations.

“We're pleased to report our CDN is operating excellently and is quickly enhancing,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes.“With additional data centers expected to open soon, our TV streaming capabilities and content are expanding rapidly, consistent with Truth Social's goal to become the unassailable fortress of free speech on the Internet.”

Accessible through the Truth Social platform, and scheduled to be released soon as stand-alone apps, Truth Social's ultra-fast streaming service operates through specially designed infrastructure with its own servers, routers, and proprietary software stack. The Company aims to create a robust TV streaming platform comprising news, Christian content, and family friendly programming that is uncancellable by Big Tech.

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

