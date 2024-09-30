Charcoal Introduces 'The Case': A Revolution In Modern Bag Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High meets engineering for the ultimate work bag

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Charcoal, the brand behind the award-winning intelligent desk, unveils The Case-a bag that merges high fashion with advanced engineering. The Case has a suite of groundbreaking features that set it apart from traditional bags:



Retractable Straps: A push-button smoothly retracts the straps, offering a clean, mess-free experience.

Dynamic Pockets: The Case's pockets adapt to the shape of the user's items, providing an organized interior without complicated layouts.

Dial Opening System: A precision-machined aluminum dial replaces zippers for quick and effortless access. Precision-Engineered Build: An injection-molded silicone mesh, developed algorithmically, ensures suitcase-level protection in a sleek form.

Watch the product video

Product Couture - Fashion's Future

The Case represents Charcoal's vision for Product Couture , an approach applying product design principles to fashion. By emphasizing user-centered functionality, innovative cruelty-free materials, and advanced engineering, Charcoal shifts the focus from trends to true innovation.

This approach has also made The Case a milestone in vegan design. For the first time, customers are not required to compromise on durability, features, or aesthetics when buying vegan, showing that being kind to the planet can also mean choosing the best.

"Fashion products are often primitive. At low price points, we get commodities with hardly any innovation, while luxury brands prefer to skin alligators rather than truly advancing the product," said Charcoal's Chief of Industrial Design and Co-Founder,

Drishti Desai. "We feel deeply that fashion needs to evolve around the user. So we're really excited for a future where "luxury" must be justified through both form and function."

The Case is available in two colors, with pricing starting at $760, including free shipping. For more information, visit .

About Charcoal

Charcoal is designing a whole new generation of beautiful, functional consumer products by reimagining everyday objects with a signature blend of cutting-edge engineering and high-end design. Their debut product, the

Red-Dot-winning intelligent desk , leverages years of neuroscience research to help users maintain peak productivity throughout the day.

Now, with the Case, Charcoal marks its entry into fashion, leading an exciting and groundbreaking collection of bags, luggage, and clothing.

SOURCE Charcoal

