Holden Bierman, Founder Of Coastal Cool, Joins Tidey Ocean As Board Of Director

FUQUAY-VARINA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holden Bierman , the 17-year-old Founder and CEO of Coastal Cool , has officially joined the board of directors for Tidey Ocean , further expanding his role in environmental sustainability. Coastal Cool, a global leader in sustainable fashion, is known for its beachwear and swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles. Now, Bierman will collaborate his expertise to Tidey Ocean, an organization dedicated to ending poverty and stopping ocean plastic.Since April 2024, Coastal Cool and Tidey Ocean have partnered to remove ocean plastic, with Coastal Cool removing one pound of plastic for every product sold. Bierman's leadership has been instrumental in aligning Coastal Cool's mission with Tidey's, ensuring that every purchase helps reduce plastic waste and supports global sustainability."At Coastal Cool, we strive to make a positive impact not just through offering normal swimwear but also by helping the planet," said Bierman. "Joining Tidey Ocean allows me to continue this work on a larger scale, creating impact and removing ocean pollution in some of the world's most vulnerable communities."Tidey Ocean, founded by Jeremy Porter, operates in countries where plastic pollution is at its worst, and unemployment rates are high. Through a crowd-sourced plastic collection model, local communities can exchange collected plastic for essentials such as food, clean water, or money. This system empowers individuals and provides them with the opportunity to improve their living conditions."We're excited to welcome Holden to our board," said Jeremy Porter, Founder of Tidey Ocean. "His work with Coastal Cool and his passion for sustainability will bring valuable insights to our mission of addressing ocean plastic and poverty."Bierman, who founded Coastal Cool at 12, has already gained widespread recognition for his eco-conscious designs and entrepreneurial achievements. He has been featured in Forbes, INC, and Yahoo News, and recently spoke at UNC Wilmington (UNCW) about his journey as a young entrepreneur and the future of sustainable fashion. Holden in July, was awarded Most Influential CEO for Modern Fashion and Swimwear in North Carolina.As a board member, Bierman will help Tidey Ocean expand its reach and promote its mission to create a cleaner environment while providing economic opportunities to communities in need. His involvement reinforces his commitment to sustainability, which he has woven into every aspect of Coastal Cool.About Coastal Cool: Founded in 2020 by Holden Bierman, Coastal Cool is a global sustainable fashion brand specializing in beachwear and swimwear made from recycled materials. Coastal Cool has removed a pound of plastic for each product sold, reflecting its commitment to environmental impact.About Tidey Ocean: Tidey Ocean, founded by Jeremy Porter, is dedicated to ending poverty and stopping ocean plastic. Operating in developing countries, Tidey empowers locals to collect plastic in exchange for essential resources while selling plastic offset credits to businesses and individuals aiming to reduce their plastic footprint.

