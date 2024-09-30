FEECO International Unveils Self-Supporting, Super-Capacity Bucket Elevators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Rendering of a Self-Supporting, Super-Capacity Bucket Elevator (shortened for illustrative purposes)

Custom equipment fills critical gap with new offering

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FEECO International, a global leader in heavy-duty processing and handling equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of self-supporting, super-capacity bucket elevators . These completely free-standing elevators provide a critical solution for industries requiring extreme vertical handling capacities (up to 800 TPH), where structural steel supports are not feasible or available.Designed for Versatility and DurabilityFEECO's self-supporting bucket elevators eliminate the need for external structural steel, making them ideal for outdoor applications or facilities where existing infrastructure cannot accommodate additional support structures. These elevators are available in a variety of configurations, including belt or chain and centrifugal or continuous, catering to a wide range of operational needs.The FEECO design features a specially designed head frame affixed to the bearings, which transfers the weight of the unit to gusset plates. The gusset plates, in turn, transfer the load to the heavy-duty angle-iron-supported casing.Engineered to bear significant loads-up to 40,000 lbs of chain pull, plus the weight of the casings and drive components-these elevators are built with robust materials and undergo rigorous structural analysis by licensed Professional Engineers to ensure they meet the demands of heavy-duty operations.A Cost-Effective SolutionThe choice between a traditional steel-supported bucket elevator and a self-supporting design often comes down to cost and existing infrastructure. FEECO's self-supporting elevators offer a cost-effective solution when structural steel is not already present or when new outdoor installations are required. These elevators also present an ideal option for facilities replacing aging equipment originally designed without structural steel support.Filling a Market VoidThe introduction of FEECO's self-supporting bucket elevators comes at a pivotal time, as many facilities face aging equipment originally built by a supplier that no longer services the market. With these machines reaching the end of their service life, there has been a growing demand for reliable replacements. FEECO's new offering steps in to fill this void, providing a modern, robust solution that ensures uninterrupted operations in critical industries."The original supplier of these self-supporting elevators left the market decades ago, leaving companies with aging equipment and few alternatives," says Dan Baxter, Material Handling Sales at FEECO International. "Now, we're stepping in to replace these outdated units with an efficient, modernized version that meets today's rigorous safety standards."About FEECO InternationalSince 1951, FEECO International has been a leader in providing custom, heavy-duty material handling and processing solutions for those working with bulk solids. With decades of experience in manufacturing bucket elevators, FEECO is dedicated to delivering equipment that meets the stringent demands of industries worldwide. The company's expertise in both traditional and self-supporting designs ensures that customers receive the best solution for their specific needs, along with comprehensive parts and service support.For more information on FEECO's self-supporting, super-capacity bucket elevators, or to discuss your project needs, please contact FEECO International at FEECO/contact-us/.

