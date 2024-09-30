Not A Single Day Without Shahed Attacks On Ukraine In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an analysis by the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched an average of 44 Shahed drones daily against Ukraine throughout September.

ArmyInform reports that, according to Ukrinform.

"On average, the Russians launched 44 Shahed drones daily. The highest number was on September 14, when 72 drones were launched. There wasn't a single day in September without Shahed attacks."

In total, Russia launched 1,339 Shahed-type attack drones over the course of the month. Ukrainian forces successfully shot down 1,107 of them, with additional drones neutralized by electronic warfare systems.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 653,060 personnel, with 1,250 occupiers eliminated in the past 24 hours alone.