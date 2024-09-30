Exciting Finish To Qatar Off-Road Championship Round 6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The sixth round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship concluded on a high note on Saturday.

In the Class 1 Motorcycles category, Mishal Al Ghuneim from Saudi Arabia, riding a Husqvarna Rally Replica, secured the top position with a time of 2:04:33. Hanno Geyser from South Africa, came in second on a KTM bike with a time of 2:12:49, just 8:16 behind Al Ghuneim. Philip Horlemann of Germany was third.

In the Quad (Class 2) category, Mansoor Al Suwaidi from the UAE, riding a Yamaha YFZ450R, clinched the top spot with a time of 2:23:45. His compatriot Abdulaziz Ahli followed in second place, while another Emirati rider, Abdullah Al Falasi, came third. Rafic Eid from Lebanon finished first in the Veteran Class 1.

In the Cars category, Ahmed Al Kuwari and his co-driver Nasser Al Kuwari of Qatar, driving a Yamaha YXZ 1000 R, clinched the top spot in Class 1 with a total time of 2:04:12.

The podium winners of the Cars categories pose for a photo with officials.

Salman Aman from Kuwait and Aleksei Kuzmich of the UAE, finished second, while Abdulla Al Khelaifi and Abdulaziz Al Jabri of Qatar completed the podium.

In Class 2, Alexander Whyatt and Baptiste Cerrato, driving a BRP Can-Am Maverick, won first place at 2:38:35.

Nawaf Al Sowaidi and Ata Al Hmoud finished second. Ahmad Al Muhannadi and Tamer Al Hijazeen rounded out the top three.

In Class 3, Omar Allahim and Fahad Al Amr from Saudi Arabia, driving a Nissan Patrol, secured first place with a time of 3:12:48. Motab Al Qnon and Mohammed Abu Hassan, also driving a Nissan Patrol, finished second.

Action returns in the seventh round of the Championship, organized by the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, on November 22-23.