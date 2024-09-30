Safari's 10, 20, 30 Promo Starts Today In All Outlets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, begins its 10, 20, 30 promotions today, September 30, 2024, in all its outlets.

Safari's 10, 20, 30 is the most popular promotion which is eagerly awaited by many customers, including nationals and expatriates.

Fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items, hot food, and other food products, cosmetics, household goods, ready-made garments, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, daily-use items, food grains, textiles, and thousands of other products are available to customers for just QR10, QR20, or QR30 at Safari outlets.

Some of the main attractions include Dove beauty cream 150ml (2pcs) for just QR10, Oscar 2-slice bread toaster for just QR20, Rotpunkt assorted flasks for just QR30, Puck organic cheese jar 500g (2pcs) for just QR30, Sadia frozen chicken for QR10, Kohinoor everyday basmati rice 4.5kg for just QR20, Pantene shampoo 400ml (2pcs) for QR20, Tide detergent powder 1.5kg for just QR10, Mr. Light Pressure cooker 3.0Ltr for QR20, Men's T-shirt (2pcs) & cap (2pcs) for just QR10, and Santro electric kettle 3.0Ltr for just QR30.

Safari's bakery and hot food section also offers a wide range of dishes such as Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, Chinese, and other cuisines, with great combo offers like Chicken Majboos, burgers, cakes, fried chicken, vegetarian/chicken curries, fried rice, bread, and more. Fresh jams, as well as cheese items like Roumy cheese, feta plain cheese, butter blocks, olives, salads, etc., are also available in this 10, 20, 30 promotion.

Various types of juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, ice creams, milk, and other dairy products are available in the frozen section for 10, 20, and 30 riyals. The grocery section offers a wide range of snacks and other food products, while the household section features a wide selection of multi-purpose items. The cosmetics section showcases leading brands like Enchanteur, Dove, Sebamed, Pantene, Lux, Olay, Dettol, and others. Perfumes, body sprays, makeup sets, various soaps, face washes, body lotions, and other health and beauty products are available for Safari customers.

The stationery section offers a wide variety of school and office supplies, including Faber Castell, Maped school kits, and various stationery sets. Additionally, the range of products available at QR10, QR20, and QR30 in the toys and sports categories is beyond customers' expectations.

In the garments and readymade category, Safari offers a large, high-quality collection of men's wear, ladies' churidars and churidar materials, ladies' denim jackets, kids' wear, footwear, ladies' bags, and newborn baby items, all for just 10, 20, or 30 riyals. In the electronics category, this promotion brings variety and huge discounts on products such as emergency lights, trimmers, torches, IT products, headsets, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

Additionally, customers have the chance to win one of 25 MG cars with purchases of just QR50 or more, through Safari's newest mega promotion, the Safari Shop and Drive Promotion. This includes six Morris Garages RX8 (2024 models) and nineteen MG Five (2024 models) through an e-raffle coupon draw.

As part of Safari's“PRICELESS” promotion, customers can also get a Safari Gift Card worth QR100 for just QR95.