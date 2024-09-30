Washington Provides Financial Support To Counter-Terrorism, Offer Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that his country is providing USD 148 million to enhance border security and counter-terrorism operations in the Sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia, along with USD 168 million to efforts aimed at stabilizing Iraq and Syria.

This announcement was made during a speech by Blinken at the opening of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Washington, where they discussed joint efforts to ensure the lasting defeat of the group and strengthen coordination to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Blinken noted that the new US aid "will support critical demining operations, restore essential services such as water and electricity, invest in education, and enhance economic opportunities."

He added that this commitment follows the US announcement last week in New York of an additional USD 535 million in humanitarian aid for the Syrian people and displaced communities residing in Syria.

Blinken emphasized that the Global Coalition must "remain clear-eyed about the evolving challenge we face."

He stressed, "We are at a moment of immense volatility in the Middle East. It is more important than ever to intensify our efforts to enhance security and stability, including in Iraq and Syria, and to prevent extremists like ISIS from exploiting the region's conflicts to their advantage."

Blinken highlighted the three main topics that will be the focus of discussions among the coalition's foreign ministers during the meeting.

He said, "First, the US and Iraq, along with our other partners in the coalition, will discuss our plans for the gradual transition of Operation Inherent Resolve, which will conclude by September 2025."

He noted that the second topic concerns efforts to "repatriate foreign fighters and their families (to their home countries), which remains the only lasting solution to the security and humanitarian crisis in northeastern Syria, where more than 43,000 displaced people from over 60 countries reside, most of them children."

He continued, "Around 9,000 fighters remain in detention facilities across northeastern Syria, and even from within the prisons, these extremists are trying to increase their numbers."

Lastly, Blinken said, "We will enhance our cooperation against ISIS branches outside the Middle East."

He explained, "In Sub-Saharan Africa, ISIS affiliates have gained ground, exacerbating the existing threat from armed groups," adding, "ISIS-Khorasan, based in Central and South Asia, also poses a distinct challenge in the region". (end)

