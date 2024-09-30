EV Stock NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Gains On Strategic Investment News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including EV reports on trading and news for NIO (NYSE: NIO ) (HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market.

The stock is currently trading at $6.93, up 0.41, gaining over 6% on volume of over 168 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $7.70.

NIO just announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for in NIO Holding Co., Ltd., a PRC subsidiary in which it holds 92.1% controlling equity interest , with Hefei Jianheng New Energy Automobile Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment Co., Ltd. and CS Capital Co., Ltd. (collectively, the "Strategic Investors"), pursuant to which the Strategic Investors will invest an aggregate of RMB3.3 billion in cash (the "Strategic Investment Amount") to subscribe for newly issued shares of NIO China. Concurrently, NIO will invest an aggregate of RMB10 billion in cash (the "NIO Investment Amount") to subscribe for newly issued shares of NIO China (collectively, the "Investment Transaction"). Upon completion of the Investment Transaction, NIO will hold 88.3% of controlling equity interest in NIO China, while the Strategic Investors together with the other existing shareholders will collectively hold the remaining 11.7% of equity interest in NIO China.

In addition to the NIO Investment Amount, NIO also has the right to invest an additional RMB20 billion to subscribe for additional shares in NIO China by December 31, 2025 based on the same price and terms of the Investment Transaction.

The Investment Transaction is subject to regulatory and internal approvals, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Strategic Investors and NIO will each inject cash into NIO China in two installments, with 70% of the Strategic Investment Amount and NIO Investment Amount to be made by the end of November 2024, with the remaining 30% to be made by the end of December 2024.

Recent news:

Research more EV stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.