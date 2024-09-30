Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Joshua Davis, Elizabeth Levine, And Carla Reeves Named To 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Joshua Davis , Elizabeth Levine , and Carla Reeves have been named to Lawdragon's 2025 list of 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers in America, which recognizes the "the nation's best advisors on workplace mobility, employee benefits and executive compensation," and "all matter of disputes."

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC) (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Continue Reading

Joshua Davis is one of the nation's top employment lawyers. He advises companies and their leaders on daily challenges related to workforce management and development, while also serving as lead counsel in litigation matters. With 30 years of experience, Davis handles complex employment issues, specializing in sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, cultural assessments, and workforce training. He is a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers and sits on the Board of the American Employment Law Council. He is ranked by Chambers and Best Lawyers in America. Davis earned his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School and later clerked for Hon. Stephanie K. Seymour of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Elizabeth Levine has more than 20 years of experience advising companies on management-side employment and operational matters, as well as defending organizations in employment-related litigation in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies. As a certified trainer with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, Levine also leads workplace training on harassment and discrimination prevention, sensitivity, tolerance and understanding in today's diverse workforce, and accommodating disabled employees. She has been named a Go To Employment Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, a Top Employment Lawyer by Boston Magazine, and an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal. She earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School.

Carla Reeves concentrates her practice on employment counseling, litigation, and investigations. She advises clients on all aspects of the employment relationship and represents them in employment and business litigation matters before state and federal courts, and administrative agencies. Reeves also designs and delivers customized trainings on strategies for preventing discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace, as well as cultural assessments to support clients' efforts to create more equitable and inclusive environments. She has been recognized as an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal and a Top Employment Lawyer by Boston Magazine. Reeves is ranked in Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America for her Labor & Employment Litigation work. She earned her J.D. from Boston College Law School.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit

.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 574-2259

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED