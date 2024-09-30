China Open: Alcaraz, Medvedev To Meet In Semifinal, Paolini Ousted

(MENAFN- IANS) Beining (China), Sep 30 (IANS) Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev after beating another Russian player Karen Khachanov in the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open, while Magda Linette of Poland upset the third seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy here on Monday. Alcaraz seized a 7-5, 6-2 victory over the seventh-seeded Khachanov and tended to be aggressive throughout the game.

"I always try to put some pressure when they are serving just in a certain way. I was there putting some returns in, playing good points, and taking the most of the changes that he brought to me," said the 21-year-old Spaniard, who will meet the third-seeded Medvedev next.

Medvedev eased past Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and took the match against Alcaraz as a test, reports Xinhua. "I feel like he is in the zone. I think I'm not the only one to say it. When he [Alcaraz] is in the zone, he is probably one of the best players in the world," the Russian noted.

Another men's singles semifinal match-up will see Chinese wildcard player Buyunchaokete set to challenge the world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy. The 22-year-old Buyunchaokete stepped forward to make history by stunning fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. "Rublev played two matches today, which is a tough schedule for him. I just focus on my serve. Thanks to the fans, I can finally take the win and move ahead," Buyunchaokete said after winning over a top-10 player for the first time in his career.

In the women's singles, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Chinese favourite Zheng Qinwen both cruised into the last 16 at ease.

"I had a lot of difficult things to face. I improved so many things which gave me more confidence that I could win the match no matter what. I have the belief and calmness on the court that I will be able to fight and find my way in this match," Sabalenka said after the match.

Paolini suffered a painful loss to Linette 6-4, 6-0 in the women's singles third round.

On Tuesday, the men's singles semifinals will take place at the Diamond Court, while Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai will take on Magdalena Frech of Poland.