Centre Approves Repatriation Of IAS Officer Anurag Jain, Likely To Join As Next MP CS On Tuesday

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) The Centre has approved the repatriation of senior IAS officer Anurag Jain from the post of Secretary, of Road and Highways.

The development came following the Madhya Pradesh government's recommendation to repatriate him.

The Centre has also cleared the way for him to become the next Chief Secretary (CS) of the Madhya Pradesh government. He will replace outgoing CS Veera Rana, whose second term extension (for six months) expired on Monday.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the repatriation of Anurag Jain, IAS (MP-89) Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to his parent cadre on request of the government of Madhya Pradesh," a notification issued late by the Center's Appointment Committee of Cabinet stated.

Official sources told IANS that Jain will arrive in Bhopal early on Tuesday and will take charge as the new Chief Secretary (CS) of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Anurag Jain was entrusted with one of the most important ministries, the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, for three terms in the Modi government. Ten years ago, Jain also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Before that, he served in Madhya Pradesh in several positions, including serving twice as Secretary to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and as the Collector of Bhopal.

Throughout his career, Jain has contributed to various sectors, notably urban development as Chairman of the National Review and Monitoring Committee at RCUES Lucknow, transportation through his leadership of the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan initiative, and industry and trade during his tenure at DPIIT.

An IIT-Kharagpur graduate with a master's degree in public administration from Maxwell School, Syracuse University, US, Jain's extensive background positions him as a highly accomplished bureaucrat.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met outgoing CS Veera Rana and expressed his gratitude for services to the state.

"Congratulations to Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Veera Rana on the completion of her successful tenure and wishes her a bright future. Your service period will always be remembered for the development of Madhya Pradesh, administrative achievements and excellence in work culture," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated after a brief meeting with her on Monday.