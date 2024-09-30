Rajasthan Govt Signs Investment Mous Worth Rs 8 Lakh Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The investor meeting of the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024 was successfully held in Delhi on Monday under the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The investor meeting facilitated the signing of MoUs worth over Rs 8 lakh crore with the Bureau of Industrial (BIP), the nodal department for organising the investment summit, for bringing investments in the state.

With Delhi MoUs, the total value of investment MoUs being signed has increased to over Rs 12.50 lakh crore. In addition to the Chief Minister, Minister of Industries, Rajasthan government, Rajyavardhan Rathore also graced the investor meet in Delhi.

Exhorting the investors to make investments in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Sharma further said:“Rajasthan stands at the cusp of a transformative era, embracing a new vision for growth and prosperity. We are not only laying the foundation for a stronger economy but also building a sustainable future for generations to come. Our commitment to this transformation is reflected in a comprehensive set of initiatives designed to attract investment, boost local production, and empower our people. Our government has set an ambitious goal of doubling Rajasthan's economy from US$180 billion to US$350 billion in the next five years, and we will make it happen.”

Talking about the bold steps initiated by the government, the Chief Minister said that industrial land acquisition and development is simplified and initiatives like the Private Industrial Park Scheme and the Land Aggregation & Monetisation Policy are being rolled out to create a more conducive environment for business expansion.

Talking about the investor-centric approach, he said that the government's focus is to facilitate and support the businesses with its proactive policies, streamlined processes, reduced compliance burdens, and fostered transparency,

“The focus of the state government is not merely to sign MoUs for investment intentions, but to realise them into the projects on the ground,” Chief Minister Sharma said.

Addressing the gathering, Rajyavardhan Rathore said:“We envision a future where Rajasthan not only thrives economically but also sets a benchmark for inclusive and sustainable development. Together, we can make this vision a reality. I call upon all investors to look towards Rajasthan. By investing in our vibrant state, you will harness our abundant resources and strategic location, creating robust supply chains and collaborative ventures that benefit both, the investors and the state. Rajasthan is a land of limitless potential, fortified by our robust infrastructure and a proactive government eager to partner with you.”

Speaking about the significance of the investment summit, Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary said:“The summit is a curtain-raiser for the state becoming a 350-billion-dollar economy in the next 5 years. This is an opportune time to invest in the state with the government facilitating a confluence of synergized and simplified policies, ease of regulatory compliance, synergistic partnerships and targeted leveraging of resources, infrastructure and capital.”

Principal Secretary Sharma made a presentation on the vast opportunities available in Rajasthan and encouraged the investors to explore the strategic advantage the state has due to its proximity to Delhi.

The Chief Minister had a one-on-one interaction with several business leaders and addressed a CEO's roundtable in the evening. Moreover, on Tuesday the delegation will host a roundtable for ambassadors from key countries such as the U.S.A, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Australia, the UAE, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Qatar, South Africa among others.

The delegation will seek the support of the diplomats to facilitate investment in Rajasthan and apprise them of the business-friendly policy changes being ushered in by the Rajasthan government.

Besides, the investors and leaders of national and international business and corporate world, innovators, startups and other relevant stakeholders were also invited to make investments in the state and participate in the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur from December 9.