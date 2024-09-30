Al-Sisi Stresses National Unity, Balanced Foreign Policy In Meeting With Military Academy Graduates

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the importance of stresses national unity, and balanced foreign policy. This came during his meeting with a group of graduating students from the Egyptian Military Academy on Monday.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief of Staff of the Gen. Ahmed Khalifa, Defence and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Megeed Saqr, and other senior military leaders, included an open discussion where President al-Sisi answered questions about various domestic and international issues.

“Protecting national security is a continuous process that requires constant vigilance,” President Al-Sisi said.“The unity and cohesion of the Egyptian people are the cornerstone and strategic protection of the Egyptian state, and the primary guarantee for maintaining the country's security and stability.”

Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy explained that President Al-Sisi noted how the past decade has demonstrated the Egyptian people's awareness and solidarity in the face of difficult circumstances in the region.“The people have stood as a bulwark against attempts to destabilise the country and undermine constitutional institutions, preventing the negative consequences of instability,” Fahmy said.

Addressing the regional landscape, President Al-Sisi emphasised that the developments over the past decades have brought the region to a historical crossroads.“This requires everyone to be cautious, thoughtful, and conduct thorough analysis before making any decisions,” he said.“Egypt's foreign policy is based on balance, moderation, and a positive approach to resolving crises, rather than escalating them, to avoid being dragged into real risks that threaten regional security as a whole.”

President Al-Sisi underscored that regional countries have their own interests that should not clash.“We need to engage in strategic dialogue to foster cooperation, and development, and maximise the benefits of our people's resources,” he said.

In response to various questions from students, President Al-Sisi confirmed that the country has been on a reform path for the past ten years, aimed at preparing future generations to assume responsibility in all sectors. He also stressed the importance of addressing illegal practices that seek to exploit privileges granted by the state to specific groups, such as cars allocated to people with disabilities.

“We need to encourage a societal shift toward studying computer science and information technology to build a skilled Egyptian workforce in these vital fields,” President Al-Sisi said.“This will also open up new, non-traditional and more profitable job opportunities for Egyptian youth.”