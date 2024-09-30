Jordan Post Discusses Projects, Financial Results, Approves 2025 Budget

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra)– The Jordan Post Company Board of Directors reviewed the progress of completed projects and agreements, in addition to assessing the company's and administrative performance.This came during the board's fifth meeting of 2024, chaired by JPC Board Chairman Sami Al Dawood, and attended by the Acting Director General, Hanadi Al-Tayeb, along with board members.According to a statement issued by the company on Monday, the board approved the 2025 budget, which is expected to reduce losses and increase certain revenues. The financial data also indicated a reduction in debt by approximately JD 8 million, aligning with the company's strategic goals of clearing its debts within a maximum of five years.Additionally, the board reviewed the operational procedures of the E-Commerce Center and the company's investment projects, including the utilization of some company-owned properties and initiatives related to digital transformation and prepaid cards, as well as international agreements.Cooperation agreements were signed with Qatar Post in the fields of e-commerce and electronic money transfers. The board also adopted several administrative decisions aimed at improving workflow within the company.