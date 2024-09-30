Qatar, Cyprus Chambers Discuss Strengthening Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Officials of Qatar Chamber and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and met on Monday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and economic and commercial ties between Qatar and Cyprus.

Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Stavros Stavrou discussed strengthening communication between businessmen from both countries and establish joint ventures to increase bilateral trade volume. They also reviewed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between the two chambers.

Al-Kuwari lauded the close relations between both countries and highlighted Qatar Chamber's keenness on strengthening co-operation and improving trade exchange, which he described as“still below expectations.”

He noted that the chamber is ready to assist and support companies from Cyprus willing to invest in Qatar and vice-versa. He emphasised that Cyprus offers a wide range of opportunities across various sectors.

Similarly, Stavrou highlighted the strong relations between Qatar and Cyprus, noting that Qatar has experienced significant development in recent years. He said the delegation's visit aims to strengthen communication between businessmen from both sides to establish joint ventures either in Qatar or Cyprus.

