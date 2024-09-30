Yang Lu, Tapestry CIO, Named One Of The '50 Outstanding Asian Americans In Business' For Leadership In Technology And DEI Initiatives

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are thrilled to announce that Yang Lu – who was recently promoted to Tapestry's Chief Information Officer (CIO) – has also been named one of the "50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business" by the Asian American Business Development Center !

This prestigious honor is a testament to Yang's leadership role in spearheading integrations and modernizations across our organization, and also recognizes her passion for our Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity initiatives. In addition to her CIO role, Yang is the Executive Sponsor of our Asian Heritage Alliance employee business resource group.

Congratulations, Yang, on this incredible achievement!

Learn more about Tapestry and how we support our people to achieve their professional goals here .