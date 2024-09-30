Atlanta Community Food Bank Receives $175,000 Donation From Publix Super Markets Charities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 60 Publix Associates Volunteer During Publix Serves Week to End Hunger in Our Communities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlanta Community Food has received a $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to support its mobile food pantry operations and expand its Community Food Center initiative. The Food Bank serves over 715, 000 people facing food insecurity across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.Over the last twelve months, the Food Bank has seen a 14% increase in the number of families seeking food assistance. Publix Charities' donation will help meet this elevated need by providing more convenient, consistent, frequent, and equitable access to food for thousands of households across our region. Since 1996, Publix Charities has given more than $1.4 million to the Food Bank to combat hunger."We are incredibly grateful for our long-standing partnership with Publix Super Markets. Publix supports our efforts to fight hunger year-round through financial and food donations, giving hope to people across our 29-county service area who are facing hunger and food insecurity,” said Kyle Waide , President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank.“Access to nutritious food is a significant challenge for many families struggling with food insecurity. Our mobile pantry and Community Food Center programs allow us to get more food closer to the communities with the greatest need.”“At Publix, we believe providing food for our neighbors in need is our greatest opportunity to give back, and doing so is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy .“We're also grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its continued commitment to helping people experiencing food insecurity. Publix and Publix Charities' continued work with food banks across the Southeast provides vital resources and nourishment to better the lives of individuals in our communities.”The $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to the Atlanta Community Food Bank is one of several donations made this year to help provide food and other essential support to people facing hunger. In all, Publix Super Markets Charities has donated $11 million to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofit partners in 2024.As the number of people seeking food assistance continues to grow, the Atlanta Community Food Bank seeks new sources of food donations, expanded volunteerism, and community support to connect with our network of nearly 700 nonprofit partners.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.About Publix Super Markets CharitiesGeorge Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets, believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, he established the Foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates. To learn more, visit .About Publix Super MarketsPublix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,378 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at publix/newsroom.

Michelle Batts

Atlanta Community Food Bank

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.