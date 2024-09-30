Brownie's THIRD LUNG Relocates To New Location In Davie, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A boater prepares for a dive by placing Brownie's SeaLiOn battery-powered tankless dive system into the water.

A group of three divers exploring underwater while using Brownie's tankless dive system. The lightweight, battery-powered system provides air from the surface, allowing divers extended underwater time without the need for traditional scuba tanks.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brownie's THIRD LUNG , a leading of tankless dive systems, has announced its relocation to a new facility in Davie, Florida. Starting October 1st, 2024, the company's showroom will be open to the public, offering customers the opportunity to explore their range of innovative dive systems firsthand.

Located at 4061 SW 47th Ave, Davie, FL 33314, the new facility will serve as the central hub for design, assembly, and service of Brownie's products. With over 50 years of experience in the diving industry, Brownie's THIRD LUNG is renowned for its pioneering approach to tankless dive systems, offering both recreational and professional divers reliable, high-quality equipment.

Why Divers Choose Brownie's THIRD LUNG

Divers and boat owners often select Brownie's dive systems over traditional scuba tanks due to the variety of options available, including battery-powered, gas-powered, and built-in boat systems. Battery-powered systems offer the convenience of quick battery swaps or recharging between dives, eliminating the need to worry about refueling with gas. Brownie's also provides gas-powered systems and permanent installations for boats, offering extended underwater capabilities without the need for constant refills. These tankless dive systems serve as an efficient alternative to traditional scuba tanks, making them ideal for multi-diver use in activities such as underwater maintenance, boat cleaning, and recreational dives.

Introducing the SeaLiOn TM Dive System

A highlight of Brownie's product lineup is the SeaLiOn, a battery-powered dive system that can support up to three divers for three hours. This system replaces the need for up to nine scuba tanks, offering unmatched convenience for divers who need more time underwater. The SeaLiOn is a versatile option for boaters and marine professionals who want a powerful, efficient, and portable alternative to traditional dive setups.

New Showroom and Service Center

At the new showroom, customers will have the opportunity to explore Brownie's full range of dive systems, including gas-powered, battery-powered, and built-in boat systems. While there is no pool on-site, customers will be able to view the systems up close and get expert recommendations on the best options for their needs. Additionally, service and maintenance for Brownie's systems will now be offered at this location, providing comprehensive support for existing products. Brownie's also maintains a list of authorized service centers, most of which are conveniently located throughout Florida, and can be found at Authorized Service Centers.

Brownie's move to the new Davie facility represents its continued commitment to innovation and customer service. With a reputation built on reliability and cutting-edge technology, Brownie's THIRD LUNG remains a trusted name in the diving industry.

For more information about Brownie's THIRD LUNG and to explore their full product lineup, visit their website at . Stop by the new showroom starting October 1st, 2024, to learn more about the latest in tankless dive technology.

